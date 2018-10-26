Ex-Super Eagles Player Tasks Rohr On Home-Based Players 

Former Super Eagles player, Eldred Abbey, has said that the technical crew of Nigeria Super Eagles led by Gernot Rohr is not developing the country’s home- based footballers.

He stated that as the technical adviser of the senior national team what was expected from him was to exploit the potentials of the home based players by inviting them to national team, instead of solely depending on foreign based players.

Abbey stated this yesterday in a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that a country like Nigeria need a coach that can develop football not only to win matches.

According to him, good coaches are more interested to develop players from the local leagues.

“ I think Rohr did not come to develop football in Nigeria, rather to win matches for the country. I do know that good coaches do introduce new players into teams at different competitions.

A good coach watches local league matches to enable him discover talents and monitor players in local clubs training sessions,” Abbey said.

He explained that, in the era of former Eagles Coach Clement Westerrof, most of the players that played in the senior national team were discovered from local leagues, adding that Late Stephen Keshi also did same by introducing new home based players to the team.

In a separate interview the head coach of Rivers United Football Academy , Sunny Iseokweinma, appeal to Rohr to monitor the local league matches for him to discover talent from the Local League.

He explained that most coaches have their important players they invite during matches, but it is important to discover new players.

Iseokweinma, however blamed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for not giving Rohr direction in terms of grassroots football development.

Kiadum Edookor