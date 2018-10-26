Amaewhule, Dagogo, Chinda Back RSCOHMT Bill

Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule, Hon Farah Dagogo and Hon Michael Okechukwu Chinda have thrown their support to the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology Bill, 2018.

Making public their stance at the public hearing of the RSCOHMT bill 2018 yesterday in Port Harcourt, Amaewhule said the House will ensure the bill sails through.

He said, “we will not leave any stone unturned. This institution will not be an exception … You don’t have to lobby anybody. Go home and be relaxed”.

For Farah Dagogo, who is also House Committee Chairman for Education, “the trajectory of this bill lendscredence to the fact that nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. The fate that befell this bill is a classic testament to this aphorism”.

The lawmaker representing Degema State Constituency emphasized that, “ As a matter of fact, the law would place the college at par with other tertiary institutions in the state that have specialty in the production of middle level manpower”.

Also speaking, initiator of the bill and representing Obio/Akpor Constituency II, Hon Michael Okechukwu Chinda said the bill reflects the yearnings of the lecturers, students and host community.

“From what you have seen here today, I can assure you that the bill will pass through”, he further assured.

Chinda, while considering whether the school should be moved to the Ministry of Education to be supervised, argued that all tertiary institutions are under Ministry of Education and as such it does not exclude the students from partaking in a any training deemed necessary by the Ministry of Health.

Kevin Nengia & Nkemakolam Nnesioma