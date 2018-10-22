Police Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims In Rivers

Crime fighting efforts by security operatives received a boost at the weekend as men of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in Rivers State rescued eight persons, including wives of police officers from kidnappers in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

This is as six petsons who were travelliing out of Port Harcourt along the Elele-Omerelu-Owerri Road, have beem.rescued by military operatives

The Tide gathered that the eight were occupants of a commercial bus which was returning to Port Harcourt from Onitsha before the bus was ambushed and diverted into a nearby forest around Ubima axis of the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road.

The victims were first taken to Navy War Collage in Ubima, where they took shelter and were also given medical attention and later moved to IGP monitoring Unit at Aluu, where they were reunited with their families

Speaking to newsmen at the IGP Monitoring Unit’s office, some of the victims said they were brutalized and their belongings seized by the kidnappers. who threatened to kill them, if they refused to call their relatives for ransom.

The rescued victims, including the driver of the vehicle, Uzuoma Iwuala, said it took the intervention of the security operatives to rescue them from the kidnappers’ den, after some of the passengers had already paid ransom through their relatives.

They (rescued victims) claimed that the bandits collected their ATM cards from them and used them to withdraw huge cash from their bank accounts.

Dennis Naku