Institute Takes Membership Drive To NYSC

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has expressed readiness to sensitise the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in their camps across the country to attract membership.

Its president, Mr Eddie Efekoha, told newsmen yesterday in Lagos that the programme aims at drawing young graduates into the industry.

The institute’s past president, Mrs Funmi Babington-Ashaye, in her valedictory speech in July, said it was necessary to attract young graduates to the industry.

According to Babington-Ashaye, one quarter of 2.6 million insurance employees will retire by 2020, while only 2,000 students graduate annually from the U.S. University of Insurance and Risk Management programmes.

Efekoha, who took over the mantle of leadership in July, said the institute would work hard to attract expertise to facilitate its growth.

According to the CIIN boss, the institute has visited the NYSC orientation camp in Lagos State severally and plans to extend its tentacles to other states.

He said the institute had strengthened its relationship with NYSC to enable it replicate the gesture in other states of the federation.

Efekoha said the institute had also scaled up collaborations with universities within Nigeria and improved its educational arm, the “Centre For Insurance and Financial Management Studies (CIFMS)”, located in Asese City, Ogun.

The council of the institute had approved N50 million for the refurbishing of CIFMS auditorium to enable students access training in a quality environment.

Efekoha said the institute was collaborating with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Babcock University and Delta State University to advance insurance education and professionalism.

“For instance, CIIN will soon kick-off a Masters Degree in Insurance and Risk Management at UNILAG.