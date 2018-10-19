NSF:Rivers Coach Sure To Win Gold Medal

Head coach of Rivers State Para- Soccer team, Mustapha Hajj, says his ambition is to win gold medal for the state at the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja, December this year.

He explained that he has not disappointed the state as a coach, as he has won almost all the competitions he has attended with his team.

Hajj said this in an exclusive interview, with Tidesports, yesterday shortly after his side beat Bayelsa State 3-1 at the finals of the South South zonal elimination competition in Asaba, Delta State.

Team Rivers para soccer will represent the zone at the forthcoming NSF. They achieved this feat as they beat Delta State 5-1 in their first game and beat hard fighting Bayelsa State 3-1, in their second game.

“ I am very sure that I will make the state proud. I will win nothing less than gold medal at the NSF, because my players are on top form,” Hajj said.

However, before Team Rivers beat Bayelsa yesterday, there was free for all fight in the pitch between players of both teams and officials, that resulted to the game halted for about 30 minutes.

Injuries were sustained, the fight was caused by perceived biased officiating in favour of Team Rivers

Tonye Orabere