Check Out Nigeria’s Top Celebrities Living In Banana Island

Banana Island is an artificial Island off the foreshore of Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. This is where you will find the most expensive houses in the whole country, the rich always like to mingle with fellow rich with wealth and affluence. The Island is filled with luxury and foreign fast cars of its inhabitants as well as other good things of life.

Banana Island is designed to have an exquisite class from the infrastructure to the palm trees planted just like it is done in Dubai. The Island is also endowed with natural and beautiful trees, serene environment and overall natural beauty, you actually do not need to drive far to get whatever you need because everything needed is actually close by, from schools to hospitals, clubs and stalls with well manicured lawns and good road net work.

All this luxury however comes with a price, rich Nigerian celebrities have made this beautiful Island their dwelling place. You can however purchase an apartment in this beautiful part of Lagos if you have a lot of money to blow.

The celebrities who live in the Banana Island in 2018 include:

Linda Ikeji: Top notch ace blogger, Linda Ikeji has made her name through blogging. The mansion she acquired in the beautiful Banana Island is worth millions. The former model shared how she worked tirelessly for several years before making the breakthrough she needed.

Linda said when she eventually gets married; she would leave her Banana Island apartment and move to another area. She currently lives in the Banana Island with her parents and siblings.

Kola Abiola: The son of one of Nigeria’s successful millionaires, late MKO Abiola. Kola is also a successful millionaire himself, he lives quietly in Banana Island with his family.

Iyabo Obasanjo: The daughter of ex-Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Iyabo is also a successful politician herself and resides in the Island.

Mike Adenuga: He is one of the richest people in Nigeria and Africa. He is an entreprenure and also owner of many top companies in Nigeria including Glo network, one of the biggest telecommunication companies in Nigeria and Africa.

Mike has always been a hustler, he started as a taxi driver to raise money for his education and eventually worked his way up to becoming one of the richest men in Africa. He owns a mansion in the Island.

Sayya Dantata: His father Alhaji Dantata was the wealthiest person in Nigeria about 50 years ago and his son has taken over. He owns some companies and factories as well as a house in the Island.

Deziani Allison Madueke: Former petroleum minister in Nigeria and former OPEC leader, Deziani is a top notch politician and owns a house in the Island.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu: The ‘Jagaban’, he is an ace politician and businessman, he was also a former governor of Lagos State.

The Jagaban is the current lender of All Progressives Congress (APC). He also has a home in the Island.

Tundun Abiola: She is sister of Kola Abiola, she started living in the United States of America (USA) before returning to Nigeria. She is also a successful lawyer. She lives quietly in Banana Island.

Aliko Dangote: Not only is he the wealthiest man in Africa, he is also among the richest in the world. He also owns a house in Banana Island.