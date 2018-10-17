2018 NAFEST: RSG Releases Events’ Schedule

Ahead of the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture billed for 20th – 27th of October, 2018 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the schedule of events has been released.

According of the schedule titled “NAFEST 2018 SCHEDULE”, registration of participants for all the events will commence on Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21, 2018 between the hours of 6am – 6pm each day.

The release indicated that the venue would be the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt.

The schedule noted that Monday, October 22, 2018 would be for Free Medical Services while balloting for Presentation of Competitive Events would be by 4pm, adding that the venue of the event would be communicated to participants before the stipulated date and time by NCAC.

The official opening ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt at 2pm, the same day of the opening of Cultural Market at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt, by 5pm and shortly followed by Indigenous Fabrics Competition by 7pm at Rex Jim-Lawson Cultural Centre, Port Harcourt.

The schedule further indicated that NAFEST Cultural Roundtable on Entrepreneurship holds on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 by 9am at Dr. Obi Wali International Cultural Centre, same day for Ayo Competition by 2pm at Rex Jim-Lawson Cultural Centre, Traditional Wrestling Competition by 4pm at Sharks Stadium, Dance Drama by 6pm at Dr Obi Wali International Cultural Centre and Tales by Moonlight later same day by 7pm at Dr Obi Wali International Conference, Port Harcourt.

“On Tuesday, October 25, 2018 is the turn of Children’s Essay Writing/Crafts Competition at Dr Obi Wali International Conference while Boat Regatta, Reception of children participants at NAFEST 2018 by Her Excellency, Hon. Justice Mrs. Suzzette Wike and Command Performance/State Reception are scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018 by 8am for Boat Regatta at Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, 1pm for Reception for Children Participants at Government House, Port Harcourt and by 7pm for Command Performance, respectively.