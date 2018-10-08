Okowa Sets Agenda For New NUJ President

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the newly-elected President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo.

Okowa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, and made available to newsmen, at the weekend, in Asaba, extolled the virtues of Isiguzo, who was elected new President of the Pen Profession at the NUJ Sixth Triennial Delegates’ Conference, held in Abeokuta from Wednesday to Friday.

“The election of Chris Isiguzo as the new President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists was not a surprise, following his antecedents as Vice President of NUJ, South-East Zone. His emergence at this time is significant and momentous in view of the fact that Nigerians are desirous to enthrone a true democratic change in the way they are being governed.

The governor urged the NUJ boss to key into the desire of the people of Nigeria for real change and good governance and lead the body of journalists to support the people’s wish.

“The NUJ should strive to change the negative narrative on the issue of welfare of journalists seriously by ensuring better conditions of service and remuneration for working journalists and even the retired ones, adding, “the welfare needs of journalists who are watchmen against corruption in society are well taken care of, they would be better disposed to playing the critical roles expected of them as agents for good governance and accountability”.

He expressed optimism that Isiguzo would make a difference in this task given his wealth of experience and the positions he has occupied in the profession.

The governor while assuring the new NUJ President, and indeed, the association of his support at all times, congratulated members of the NUJ for a successful conference.

He also commended the outgoing President of NUJ, Mr Abdulwaheed Odusile, for his contributions to the development of the journalism profession while in office.

It would be recalled that announcing the result of the election, early last Friday, the Returning Officer, Benson Upah declared Chris Isiguzo, a ThisDay Editor for the South-East, winner with 346 votes, having defeated his closest rival and incumbent president, Abdulwaheed Odusile, who scored 329 votes to come second.