Rivers PDP Picks Reps, Assembly Candidates …As Apiafi Clinches Rivers West Senatorial Ticket

Some of the House of Representatives and Assembly primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that were shifted to, yesterday, have been concluded, as Hon. Kelechi Nwogu and Elemchukwu Ogbwu withdrew from contesting.

At the Port Harcourt City Council where the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency primaries were held, yesterday, one of the aspirants, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu announced his withdrawal, leaving the contest for Chief Ephraim Nwuzi and Hon Jerome Eke, who is the current House of Representatives member.

Though the results for the Etche/Omuma was yet to be officially announced as at the time of filing this report, supporters of Nwuzi claimed to have clinched victory.

The Tide learnt that the primaries for Rivers West Senatorial District held, yesterday, at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre between Hon. Betty Apiafi and Elemchukwu Ogbowu also witnessed the same development.

Ogbowu was said to have withdrawn from the contest, paving the way for Apiafi as the sole aspirant.

As at the time of this report, results were yet to be announced for the primaries for House of Representatives for Port Harcourt Constituency 2 between Chinyere Igwe and Blessing Nsiegbe.

However, Kingsley Chinda of Port Harcourt Constituency 11 emerged as the winner of the primaries, while Anselm Okwukwo emerged at Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

Also, last Wednesday, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante emerged the sole aspirant for Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency with 182 delegate votes.

The same scenario played out at Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, last Wednesday, where Doctor Farah Dagogo beat the incumbent, Hon. Randolph Brown.