The National Judicial Council (NJC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss two judges accused of corruption by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.
The affected judges are Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.
The NJC said it came to that conclusion after reviewing the allegations against both judges.
The NJC also rejected the voluntary retirement of another judge and asked that a lawyer be punished by the appropriate legal body.
NJC Recommends Sack Of Two ‘Corrupt’ Judges
