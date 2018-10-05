Educating Telecom Consumers On Their Rights Our Priority – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said on Wednesday that educating the telecom consumers on their rights would be given top priority by the commission.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, represented by Mr Reuben Mouka, Head Public Relations, NCC, made this assertion at the NCC Special Day at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair in Abuja, Wednesday.

He said the theme of the fair “Enhancing SMEs in Agribusiness through Innovative Technology” was in line with the objective of the commission to use technology as an enabler of the overall economic growth and development in the country.

He said the commission through the availability of information and education would helps consumers to make informed choices in the use of ICT services as well as to protect telecom services consumers’ rights and privileges.

“We, as the independent telecom regulator in Nigeria, recognises that telecommunications services are very important to our nation,

“More importantly, that the consumers of telecommunications services deserve to get value for their money, and be treated as very important stakeholder in the scheme of things as far as service delivery is concern.

“The strategy, which we have adopted in achieving these agenda item, is to strengthen initiatives to educate and inform consumers in the use of communications services and to act swiftly and consistently whenever necessary.

He said the main thrust of NCC participation at the fair was to promote a major campaign, dedicated to the welfare of the consumer, which the commission launched on March 15, 2017

Speaking on the issue of data rollover, Danbatta said that the commission has directed all the service providers to give 14 days window to the subscribers to enable them roll over their unused data, even if they do not renew on the expiration data.

” In other words, this will stop the current practice where subscriber lose their entire unused data if they fail to renew on the date of the expiration of the current data

”Therefore, we can say that our citizens have not been left behind with services and innovations that abound in the ICT industry; it is our promise to keep the nation abreast of developments in telecommunications industry.

On her part, the Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the commission was facilitating deployment of broadbandnetwork for economic growth.

Onwuegbuchulam represented by Mr Ayabamji Ojo, Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said that the deployment of broadband infrastructure would also be a platform for innovation and job creation.

“The forum is to educate consumers on the Do Not Disturb code 2442 to stop unsolicited text messages, the commission’s 622 Toll-free line, data roll over, the menace of call masking among others.

Also speaking, Director General Abuja Commerce of Industry, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, said the theme was chosen in line with the Federal Government vision in diversifying the economy from a mono economy with total dependence on oil to other sectors.

She appreciated the NCC for creating an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry as well as ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.