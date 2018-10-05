Don’t Be Deceived By Actors, Actresses’ Display Of Wealth – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has warned Nigerians not to be deceived by the excessive display of wealth on social media by celebration as she revealed that most of the actors and actresses that display questionable wealth on internet were into other businesses.

Silva took to her Instagram page to dish out those words of advice and to those who get carried away by what they see on social media. “Celebrities are mostly seen to put up photos and videos of themselves living the good life which most times make their life style to be coveted by their fans,” she wrote.

Joke, who has been married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs since 1985 stated that the life style of most actors cannot be sustained just by their acting income in the present day economy. The actress in the post voted that in reality most actors were doing side businesses to shore up their income.

She wrote: “Don’t be deceived by what goes on social media, obviously there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of life style in this economy.

“Yes, part of our industry is to have glamour, but also the other part is to have reality.”