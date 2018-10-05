Bill Cosby Jailed For Sexual Assault

United States comedian and actor, Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

The 81-year-old entertainer was convicted by a Jury in April of three counts of sexual assault stemming from the attack on Andrea Constand in his philadelphia home.

Cosby was ordered to pay a $25,000 (#19000) fine plus the costs of prosecution as part of the sentence. Our foreign source reports that Cosby has also been categorised as a “sexually violent predator”, meaning he must undertake monthly counselling for the rest of his life and report to the authorities four times a year.

Cosby will also be placed on the sex offender registry which includes a notification to the community that sexually violent predator lives in the area. After announcing the sentence, Judge Stephen O’ Neil told Cosby that this was a “serious crime”, adding “Mr Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come”.

O’Neil cited Constand’s powerful victim’s statement that was released by prosecutors, saying that nothing short of a significant stint in the state prison would be appropriate”, “as she said Mr. Cosby took her beautiful healthy young spirit and crushed her,” O’Neil said”.

Cosby declined to make a statement to the court prior to sentencing and was taken into custody immediately as judge O’Neil denied an application for the comedian to be released on bail pending an appeal by his legal team.

Speaking outside the court, Attorney for several Cosby’s accusers Gloria Alfred, said: This is a journey to justice for all of the accusers, were glad that judgement day has finally come, Mr Cosby has shown no remorse”.