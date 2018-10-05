AY Premieres Latest Movie, Merry Men … As Agbada Challenge Takes Centre Stage

Nigerian veteran comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has premiered his latest movie titled ‘Merry Men”.

It was a moment of fun, excitement and beautiful sights to behold as celebrities in the entertainment industry attended in different appealing Agba styles.

Unfortunately, the King of Agba, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who the whole world was looking forward to seeing was absent from the red carpet after he had teased fans that he was going to make a grand entrance.

Following his no show disappointment, fans thronged the social media to express dismay at the fashion icon, as twitter and instagram users waited to see a new creative Agba design from Ebuka at the premiere.

However, what a lot of people did not realise was that Ebuka who was an influencial fashiore icon was only used to create a lot of buzz around the movie premiere.

While we waite for his explanation, here are some celebrities who joined the Agba challenge. They include: Ramson Nouah, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) , Jim Iyke, Tobi. The red carpet was hosted by Big Brother Naija’s Alex.

Merrymen (The Yourba Demon) which is expected to hit the cinemas nationwide from September 28, 2018 features Falz, Jim Iyke, AY, Ramson Nouah and many others.