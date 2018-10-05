2019: Rivers Police Commissioner Assures On Security

Towards ensuring peace and security during the 2019 general elections, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has urged youths in the state to shun all forms of electoral violence and political thuggery.

Ahmed who stated this recently at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt organised by two Non-Governmental Organizations. Ford Foundation and Youths Initiative for Advocacy and Advancement Africa ( YIAGA), said preparations are already on to ensure practical elections.

“The police is ever ready to enforce law and order during the (2019) elections. Anybody found buying votes, snatching ballot boxes, or engaging in any form of electoral malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted, he said.

The police commissioner, who was represented by the Comrade’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni Stated that for the purpose of executing the 2019 elections, police to be deployed to voting centres “ will be adequately trained to observe rules and regulations during the election period”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), advised the youth to know their right and be involved in politics rather than leave it for older generation.

The REC, who was represented by the Commission’s Protocol Officer, Mrs Zilly Joseph Elemson, Stated that as fathers of tomorrow the only way they can put things right is to get involved in who becomes their leader.

“Youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore you should get involved in politics, be vocal, and not sell your votes for money because the choice of your votes will surely affect your future”, he said.

The REC used the occasion to reveal that INEC has set up the committee to curb vote buying in the country, but that “ INEC cannot do all the work alone.”

The support of the youth is also paramount, they should report any body suspected of such crime to the appropriate authority”, he charged.

On his part, one of the participants at the meeting, Bar Tonye Rex Idaminabo, Empherised on the need for the youth to be supportive of the electoral process and ensure that it is successful.

Idaminbo, who seeks to contest for the house of Representatives under the Port Harcourt constitutency I as flag bearer of the ADC party used the opportunity to assure of his readiness to evolve the youth in his constituency.

Beauty David West