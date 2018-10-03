Waste And Economic Potential

As I listened to tales of men and women who have made it through the dumps, I was forced to adopt a local proverb that says, “underneath sandy hands are oily mouths”. Although most people see refuse-related ventures as dirty, awkward and nauseating, there are proofs that the benefit of investing in waste far outweighs its challenges. Little wonder, Ade Ogunbowale is proud to say that he feeds his family with proceeds from waste recycling.

Ogunbowale, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, is not alone in this business. Olaide Adeyemi Oyodele, (a graduate of Accounting) who had worked in the financial sector for 15 years, said she decided to take advantage of two major situations to venture into waste management and recycling. The Eco @Africa, a Nigerian initiative, has turned its hand to recycling waste; now, they teach others to do same.

In Lagos State, you can easily spot scrubby waste points tucked behind bustling market places and on undeveloped lands, as well as women in green overalls and tattered dresses moving around searching for waste. Here in Rivers State, young men move from one dumpsite to another, passing through people’s backyard in wheelbarrows searching for waste. These are people who seem to have broken a new ground by delving into a terrain where many dread to tread. They are driven by their discovery of the economic potentials of waste.

Surprisingly, waste, which people do not value anymore and would like to discard to the bin or dumpsite, is now what many people and businesses would want to pay for. Sometimes, the empty box, or even the paper bag used in carrying stuffs off the market stalls becomes waste simply because the user has no further need for them, and would like to dispose them.

These so-called wastes increase as the population of a place increases. It is more in a growing economy where peoples’ income is constantly on the increase. With rapid economic development and urbanization, the next neighbour’s wealth is usually showcased in the amount of household goods he procures from the market.

Recent technological break-through across the globe has not even helped matters. As household goods constantly undergo remodeling processes at very short intervals, lovers of the ‘trendy’ always relegate what is still useful to the waste bin on grounds of going for the vogue. Moreso, as technology tends to make life easier for humanity, it causes users of products to discard in a hurry what hitherto were used overtime, simply because same are now packaged in forms that make them discardable in just one use. Products in sachet and in very little bottles are good examples, although they are not biodegradable. The fact that they are not billed for a re-use, makes their disposal inevitable.

However, I am not concerned about the growing rate of waste in our environment, what is of utmost concern to me, is the attitude of people towards the management of the waste which they generate.

As long as we exist, waste remains a part of our lives. Although some people may produce more waste than others due to their activities, everybody produces it on daily basis either as left-over food or garbage. Therefore, management of waste remains key to a healthy environment.

Due to stronger health, hygiene and sanitation law in some African cities, the illegal dumping of refuse has become much harder for most people. More households are now willing to pay local waste collectors to get rid of their garbage. However, even as some African countries are becoming more environmentally responsible, some people in our clime still find it easy and convenient to dump their garbages in unauthorized dump-sites which end up blocking drainage and causing environmental hazards.

Thus, the mere fact that every household generates waste makes it more burdensome on the government to single-handedly bear the brunt of evacuating waste. This is where the effort of some individuals who undertake waste evacuation as a venture is commendable. But whether it is the government or individuals or even both, evacuation of waste merely portends a temporary removal of waste from our immediate environment to probably a distant location, which still leaves same environmental impact on the people.

The pollution from waste can get into river, killing aquatic life. The toxins produced also can render farmlands infertile. Only the management of waste, via recycling process, has the potential for a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Apart from reducing waste dumped within human sight, waste management, which is all about re-using and recycling, provides employment, introduces cheaper (recycled) product alternatives in the market and reduces incidents of disease outbreak.

An engagement in waste management would, therefore, be considered a worthwhile venture because it does not only keep the undertaker busy, it is economically rewarding. Besides, it is a green sector yet to be explored by many.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi