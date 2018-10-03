NPA Boss Tasks Staff On Discipline, Productivity

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has charged the workforce to be disciplined and committed to their duties to improve their productivities.

Usman stated this during a Joint District Council meeting for Eastern Ports held at the Landmark Hotel, Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Port Manager, Rivers Port, Abubaka Umar, the MD commended the leadership of NPA Branch of Maritime Workers Unions of Nigeria (MWUN) for holding the event in Port Harcourt to brainstorm on its mission, describing the Eastern Ports as strategic.

The NPA boss called on stakeholders in the ports to improve on their service and welfare of the workers to enhance productivity.

She also appealed to the workers to take their jobs seriously, even as she insisted on prompt service delivery and efficiency at their duty post.

Managing Director called for unity and cooperation among the workers, including the managing to achieve its goals.

Earlier, Port Manager, Onne Port, Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar had commended the leadership of the NPA Managing Director towards the development of the ports and the maritime sector in the region.

Abubakar thanked the MD, for improving positively in the staff and transforming the nation’s ports to a greater height.

On the insecurity in the regional waterways, Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy to intensify their efforts towards curbing the increasing sea pirate attacks on vessels and their crew members, thereby lowering traffics, revenue at the Eastern ports areas.

He called on relevant authorities, including federal, state and local governments to fix the port access roads to enhance productivity and boast revenue generation to the state.

Chinedu Wosu