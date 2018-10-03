2019 AFCON Qualifier Against Libya, Mikel Obi Missing

Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi is still missing in the list recently released by Coach Gernot Rohr for the upcoming doubleheader 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya in October.

In a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, sports analyst Carl Orakuwe points out the situation whereby Mikel was excluded may even be for the best as it would afford younger players the chance to impress.

Team Captain Mikel is the obvious absentee from the list as he was last seen in a Super Eagles Jersey during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to Carl, “I believe it is time to move on from Mikel by bringing a younger players as Rohr has done now, overall, the list is a great one but with one or two exceptions.

Carl further stated that for him the exclusion of Mikel Obi was not really the major surprise but the inclusion of Isaac Success coming in place of Simeon Nwankwo.

“My surprise inclusion is Isaac Success; he has been during our good performances for barely two to three weeks, Nwankwo should have been called up in his place’ he reiterated.

You would recall that the one and only time success played for the Eagles was the 1-1 draw in the friendly against Senegal

“Based on their ball playing abilities, the midfield comprising of John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenekaro Elebo and Ogenyi Onazi lack dynamism and a player like Kelechi Nwabali should have been chosen to act as a play-maker in the team, and displace Onazi who I feel keeps his place based on experience’, he said.

There is a return of a host of players including Moses Simon who did not make the Super Eagles Squad for the world cup because of injury and Shehu Abdullah who was absent from national team duties during the last international break in September, also because of injury.

Williams Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi who did not play during the last international break because of injury are also back in the squad.

Goal keeper Ikchukwu Ezenwa is the only home-based professional picket.

Nigeria host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo las Saturday, October 13 with the return leg in Stade Taeb Mhiri in Tunisia yesterday, October 16.

Femi Akinyemi