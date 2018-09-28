Wike Dares PDP Over National Convention Venue

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that there would be consequences if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) succumbs to pressures from planted PDP presidential aspirants to move the party’s National Convention away from Port Harcourt.

He further declared that the state would not support any desperate PDP presidential aspirant who is sabotaging the economy of the state by preventing the hosting of the party’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt.

Wike warned that Rivers people would teach the party a bitter lesson, if it allows planted desperate presidential aspirants to scuttle the hosting of the presidential primary in Port Harcourt as agreed by all leaders of the party.

Speaking during a consultative visit by the Gombe State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike said at the PDP’s national meeting, no presidential aspirant opposed Port Harcourt as a venue.

He said any presidential aspirant fighting Rivers State should forget about the support of the state, during and after the National Convention.

He said: “Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State.

“No presidential aspirant can use and dump Rivers State. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state. People will make money.

“Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses will not get our support”.

The governor said that whether the National Convention holds in Jigawa or Adamawa, the winner preferred by the delegates will emerge.

“I don’t know why anyone who wants to be President will be afraid of a venue. Then, you are not prepared for the election.

“Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer. Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag. We are not a people you can use and push. We are not harlots. Whenever you want, you come. When you finish, you push us aside.”