Arrogance In Leadership

In his book, “I Paid Hitler”, Fritz Thyssen, the German industrialist, points out the chief reasons for Hitler’s failure to conquer Europe.

Hitler had an unprecedented opportunity, such that no man will ever again be offered so easily, to create something entirely new. He knew absolutely nothing about economic matters, he could not fully understand his economic advisers. Hence, he believed that he alone was a great man and all others were nonentities. He believed only in himself”, he wrote.

This self-absorption of Hitler accounted in large measure for his defeat, like all those who believe only in themselves. Hitler shut himself off from the enrichment of spirit and intellect that come when we are willing to receive what others have to give.

According to Chinua Achebe, “The problem with Nigeria is purely and squarely that of lack of leadership”.

The three most important personal qualities are imagination, courage and selflessness. A leader should have some core philosophy and belief against which he can judge important issues as they arise. Unless he has that bedrock to fall back on, the unexpected storms that blow up will toss him about like a cork. Leaders are people who do the right things; managers are people who do things right. Both roles are crucial but they differ profoundly.

Ralph Stogdill made it clear that an adequate analysis of leadership involves not only a study of leaders but also of situations.

Obviously, we have a serious issue in our leadership as well as in the style. Oftentimes, due to arrogance in our leadership style, we portray disconnection instead of connection, discontact rather than contact and disaffection or disunity in place of affection and unity.

A Latin adage says, “Nemo dat quod non habet” (No one gives what he hasn’t).

It is imperative to observe that there were lots of celebrations in Colombia because government and Fare-Rebels struck a deal after 52 years of civil war. This peace deal was a reality since government swallowed its pride and sought for peace deal.

Even Britain, in order to sort out some of their differences under Prime Minister Cameroon, voted for Brexit which made the Minister to resign. Prior to that, in 2014, Scotland had a referendum in which they decided to stay in Britain.

Similarly, America, on several occasions, has broken rules of engagement in order to free Americans held hostage in different countries. In some, they swapped prisoners, in others, ransom was paid. In the case of Iran, America returned up to $400,000.000 Iranian money ceased in US.

In Yugoslavia, wars sprang up from ethnic skirmishes and engulfed the whole country which led to disintegration that resulted in seven republics.

Therefore, a sane leader must do everything within their powers not only to maintain peace and harmony, but also to protect their people even if it comes to negotiation. There is no time we need negotiation better than this moment. After all, it is not possible to win the war without winning the people.

Furthermore, whether we cherish it or not, Nigeria needs restructuring in all its ramifications. The structure as it stands now favours some parts of the country.

In addition, government should examine its policies critically because some of them are not working. Can you imagine the cost of kerosene per litre now? This is a product used mainly by the impoverished. It is unfortunate that the less privileged are going through this harrowing experience.

Our federal lawmakers are the worst culprits. Rather than initiate bills that will solve the nation’s myriad problems, they are engaging the executive arm of government in a superiority war. If they do not pad budgets, they allocate huge budgets to themselves in the name of constituency projects.

One of the important lessons our politicians need to learn from leaders like late Nelson Mandela of South Africa is the need for team work. Some of the African leaders are often paranoid, that is, they suffer from siege mentality which makes them see every person as an enemy. Our politicians must imbibe the spirit of team work, even with their opponents in order to create synergy.

Mark Zuekerberg, the founder of Facebook, worth over $54b, recently came to Nigeria and was seen jogging in the streets of Lagos without escorts. I know this was shocking to many Nigerians. We learnt white man’s language, table etiquette, dressing and means of transport. There is also an urgent need for us to learn their humility, simplicity and leadership.

Okoye writes from Port Harcourt.

Cornelius Okoye