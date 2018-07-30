RVHA Plans Summit On Power

Plans are in top gear by the Rivers State House of Assembly to organise a summit on power.

The House Committee Chairman on Power and member representing Bonny State Constituency, Hon Abinye Pepple disclosed this last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Hon. Pepple said the summit is aimed at engaging stakeholders in the power sector towards evolving a new course in electricity provision.

He said “the summit is to aggregate stakeholders in the power sector in coming together to articulate the way forward in improving power provision”.

The lawmaker who inaugurated a media subcommittee headed by Allwell Ene said there was need to improve the sector, especially in Rivers State, as he urged the committee to work hard in publicizing the event to make it a success.

Pepple identified the media as critical in the organization of the summit which is expected to hold on August 30, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on behalf of members of the subcommittee set up for the event, Gabriel Adolphus stated that the event is crucial, since Rivers is a major stakeholder and pioneer in independent power generation in the country.

Aside that, ADolphus emphasized that as the capital of oil production in the country, the state needs a stable and effective power provision to be productive.

He thanked the House of Assembly for planning the event as it will impact positively on the power sector.