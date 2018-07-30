LG Boss, Lawmaker Laud Community Over Peaceful Disposition

The executive Chairman of Ogba/EgbemaI Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Hon Ifeanyi Odili and lawmaker representing ONELGA Constituency II in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji have commended Ebogoro Community in for its peaceful disposition, especially in the way and manner of electing Eze Enoch Achomikwu as the new Ochi Oha IV of Ebogoro community.

The two government functionaries noted that the community had so far displayed exemplary record of peace and unity compared to other communities in the recent past.

They implored other communities to emulate the peaceful disposition in the conduct of community affairs so as to move forward and achieve desired objectives for rapid development.

The council boss and the lawmaker explained that the state government and the ONELGA council would continue to support communities that are peaceful and secured, adding that Ebogoro will witness rapid transformation in the years ahead following the emergence of a forward looking ruler.

In his speech at the coronation ceremony, the newly crowned paramount ruler of Ebogoro community in ONELGA, Eze Enoch Achomikwu solicited for co-operation and support indigenes and corporate organisations operating in the area for the overall development of the community.

While pledging his commitment to take the community to greater heights, the ruler, shortly after the coronation witnessed by government officials and relevant stakeholders, said for meaningful development to take place, peace, security and cooperation from all remain inevitable and imperative.

He thanked the Umudita of Ihiuku family, Ebogoro for deeming him fit and competent to serve the community, and promised transparency, good governance and open door administration in his service to the people.

Highlight of the event include the swearing-in of the executive members of the community’s CDC, youths, women and elders council to pilot the affairs of the community.

Earlier, Chief Maduagwu Nweke the Onueze of Ebogoro had outlined several abandoned projects in the area and solicited for support from government and multi-national organizations operating in the area.

Similarly, the CDC’s chairman, Azubuike Samuel pledged to work with oil and gas firms as well as other arms of government to ensure rapid development, while the youths President, Comrade Harcourt Ogbowu also promised to partner with the monarch, CDC and other stakeholders.