Offa Robbery: Finally, Saraki, Police Meet

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, finally met with a team of investigators in his office over allegation that he is “directly linked” to the robbery that took place at Offa, Kwara State.

Saraki, during the interaction with the investigators, reiterated his innocence in the crime.

In a tweet, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola, Saraki said he had nothing to do with neither the robbery incident nor any other criminal activities.

According to the tweet, “Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the Police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018 on why he could not see them that day — today at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa robbery case in his office.

“Dr. Saraki, used the opportunity to reiterate the fact that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity.”

Recall that Saraki had written the police, explaining why he could not honour the force’s invitation over the allegation.

In the letter, Saraki had said, “For the record, I should mention that I received your letter at 8:30 pm on Monday 23rd July, 2018, inviting me for the next day at 8am. The two lawyers whose advise I needed were in Calabar and Lagos and have to travel to Abuja today.

“As you are aware, the deputy president of the senate was unable to leave his residence this morning to preside over the senate having been prevented from doing so by security agents. If he had been able to preside over the senate, I would have honoured your invitation.

“The absence of both presiding officers would have voided the sitting of the senate. This would have been damaging to national interest, particularly in the light of very important legislative matters that needed to be addressed in view of the imminent recess of the national assembly.

“These included consideration of the electoral bill which was incidentally passed today. You will recall that Mr President had earlier directed as a courtesy to this office that in the event of any request for further information from me, you should either send your personnel to my office or obtain a written response from me.

“I need to place on record as well, that following the incident of being harassed and threatened at my residence by the police early this morning, I’m deeply concerned over my physical security.

“I request you therefore, to please assign your personnel who need information on this matter to meet me in my office immediately after plenary, today or tomorrow or at any other day at your convenience.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police, also yesterday, insisted that Saraki must report to the Force Intelligence Response Team, Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegation.

The police also denied reports making the rounds that the Senate President was exonerated in the case based on report of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja, said the reaction became necessary following an online media reports to the effect that Saraki was exonerated on the basis that “there was no evidence that linked the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed to the armed robbery attack that left 31 persons dead in Offa, Kwara State, April,”this year.