NUJ Lauds Okocha On 40 Years Of Legal Practice

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Chief OCJ Okocha on his attainment of 40 years post call to the Nigerian Bar.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the union, Stanley Job Stanley and the Secretary, Ike Wigodo and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that Okocha was a member of the 1977 set of the Nigeria Law School which is currently celebrating 40 years post call to the Bar.

The union described Okocha as a legal icon, beacon of hope and crusader for justice, peace and development in the country.

The statement read in part: “You have within these 40 years proved your mettle as a legal icon, a beacon of hope and crusader for justice, peace and development.

“A gaint in physique, intelligence and morality, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of our country’s finest legal minds whose landmark contributions to societal development cannot be over-emphasised”.

The union urged the legal icon to remain upright and dedicated to the service of man and society, adding, “may the fountain from where you draw strength and courage to support society never run dry”.