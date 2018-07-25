Mechanic In Court Over N2.1m Car Theft

A 42-year-old mechanic, Jimoh Mufutau, yesterday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of his customer’s car valued at N2.1 million.

Mufutau of No.64 Giworo Street in Ogun State, had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the accused stole a Grand Cheroke Haredo Jeep, BDG917BV, valued at 2.1 million, property of Mr Tijani Adesina.

Unah said the accused committed the offences with others still at large sometimes in 2015.

He said the complainant gave the accused the car and N118,000 to repair it but he failed to do so.

The prosecutor said that the accused had been on the run with the car for the past three years.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He also said that the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and their addresses must be verified by the court.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Tide reports that Sections 287 and 411 attracts seven and two years jail term, respectively.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until August 1, for hearing.