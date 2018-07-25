Giwa Insists On NFF Presidency …Says Truth Will Prevail

The embattled President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Chris Giwa, says truth will prevail between him and Amaju Pinnick, on who ought to be the President of NFF.

Giwa told The Tidesports source yesterday in Abuja that no amount of intimidation would make him give up his mandate to be the NFF President.

Reports that battle for the seat started shortly after Pinnick won a parallel election in Warri in 2014.

The NFF Congress had disregarded the order of a Jos High Court to stay action on the Warri election until the determination of the suit brought before it by Giwa.

Three weeks ago, a group led by Giwa stormed the NFF secretariat and took control on the strength of a court ruling, but last Monday, Giwa was asked to vacate the seat by the government.

The government said that it gave the order because Nigeria would respect world football body’s position on the matter, which recognised Pinnick as the president of NFF.

Giwa said that he would relinquish his mandate, which was given to him in an earlier election by the NFF congress in Abuja.

Giwa urged his supporters to be calm as the rule of law runs its course.

“By the grace of God, we employed patience to go through the judicial system of the land as guaranteed by Article 1.1 of the NFF Statute to reach where we are.

“Except if the law and the judiciary is no more significant can what happened on Monday be allowed. Evil will not thrive over good.