EFCC Invites Ekweremadu Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has invited the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu over alleged money laundering.

The anti-graft agency, in a letter of invitation dated July 24 and signed by the Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba it invited the Deputy Senate President to report to the commission’s office, (yesterday) for “ clarification.”

In the letter, the EFCC said it was “investigating activities case of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.”

According to the letter, the EFCC said, “this commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name featured prominently and the need to obtain certain clarifications from you became imperative.”

It went further to say that, “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview the undersigned at 5 Fomela street, Off Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II Abuja on Tuesday 24th July, 2018 at 10am prompt.

It said, “This request is made pursuant to section 38(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes(Establishment) Act, 2004.”