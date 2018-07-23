Loan Mgt: Institute Builds Capacity Of S’South People …As RSNC Director, Others Bag Honorary Fellows

The Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, last Friday, trained 35 members in the South-South on loan sourcing, processing, acquisition and risk management to enable them fast-track financial inclusion and economic development of the region.

Speaking during a pre-induction and honours award at Golden Tulip Hotel, Port Harcourt, President/Chairman of Governing Council of the institute, Dr Oladipo Bailey stated that the greatest challenge in finance management was the risk surrounding securing and using loans, stressing that it was for that reason that the council decided to train it’s members in the region with relevant skills to overcome the challenges.

The President, who was represented by his Vice, Dr Harriet Akubuiro further stated that the institute had come to equip the people of the South-South with the relevant skills in sourcing for loans, and financial risk management.

Bailey noted that the institute had achieved various milestones, adding that the inclusion of Risk Management as a postgraduate programme of study, in addition to other undergraduate programs in all the Nigerian universities, was record-breaking.

He listed the Risk Management courses to include Business, Environmental, Information Technology and Cyber, Engineering, Political and Governance, Oil and Gas, Health and Safety, Disaster, Securities and Stock Market, and Security Risk Managements.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana