Gov Assures Entrepreneurs Of Conducive Business Environment

The Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura has assured entrepreneurs in the state of the enabling business environment to thrive and grow the economy of the state.

Al-Makura gave the assurance last Friday in Lafia at the Nasarawa Entrepreneur Summit organised by SKDC Global Links Ltd.

The governor was represented by Permanent Secretary, Mr Stephen Dogo, Ministry of Commerce at the occasion.

He, however, called on the entrepreneurs to leverage on the various opportunities in the state to redirect their energy for self development and grow the economy of the state.

“This administration will continue to provide enabling environment for business environment thrive.

“There cannot be a better time than this to discuss critical issues in our quest for economic transformation, using entrepreneurs.

“It is true that this summit has set a pace for us to reach the promise land of our state,” he said.

Al-Makura said his administration had developed policy that would transform the state into vibrant economy.

“It may interest you to know that this administration has put in place revolving loan to assist entrepreneurs in the state.

“So far, we have given loan to the members of Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists, Nasarawa chapter, Market Women Association and Women Cooperative Groups, among others.

The coordinator Nasarawa Entrepreneur Summit, Stella Ajige, said the summit was organised to change the mindset of unemployed youths from waiting for white-collar jobs.

She added that the summit was to discuss the challenges facing entrepreneurs in Nasarawa State and enlighten them on how to create their own support systems to address the challenges.

The summit featured exhibitions, presentations and lectures on various skills.