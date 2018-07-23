C’River N-Power Volunteers Hold Job Fair

The Cross River N-Power Programme has held a job fair for beneficiaries of the programme in the state.

The programme initiated by the federal government was to reduce unemployment among youth and graduates across the country.

The focal person, National Social Investment, Hon. Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo who addressed the youth in Prof. Eyo Ita House Calabar, noted that “Anyone who arrived at an estimate without a design did not pass through the normal procedure.”

Ambassador Toyo challenged youth not to joke with opportunities given to them, noting that youthful time is not forever, lamenting that challenges faced are always more than the budget of the Nigerian economy.

She noted that the essence of the N-Power Programme was to enable the youth build capacity that would make their lives meaningful and not to waste the opportunity given to them observing that the market is very competitive which only hard working youth could fit in.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Atsu Ukam said building the youth means building the nation and that, with the present population of over 195 million, the youth are more in number than other groups.

Hon. Ukam maintained that the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari N-Power Programme in the state, urging the youth to take time to learn the trade beyond the certificate they will be given at the end of the programme in order to earn a living.

According to him, recently the state government approved the purchase of chairs for his ministry, he promised to give the contract to N-Power youth to produce the chairs so as to encourage them.

Hon. Ukam also announced that the YESO World Bank Programme had signed an agreement with Cross River State Government to empower 5,000 Cross River State youths who would be paid 7,500 for five years and he advised N-Power Youths to key in accordingly.

The commissioner who disclosed that, the state government had approved a budget to fence round the Industrial Park, also assured to relate with the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to include the N-Power Youths who are engaged in masonry in building the fence.

The State Coordinator, N-Power Programme in the State, Mr. Victor Asuquo noted that the beneficiaries, of the programme which included two talented women were trained in Electrical, auto-mobile, masonry, welding/fabrication, painting/decoration and carpentry.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar