Aviation: Institute Seeks Improved Service Delivery

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), says it is seeking to entrench professionalism in aviation sector and ensure improvement in service delivery by all service providers in Nigerian Airports.

Mr Alex Okosun, Chairman, FCT Branch of CILT, made this known in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Abuja.

Okosun said service delivery had been a major issue in many sectors of the nation’s economy, particularly airports, being the gateway needed an improved service delivery.

He said that the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), had often times raised alarm about the complaints from dissatisfied customers in the aviation sector.

Okosun disclosed that CILT would partner with CPC, ServiCom and other aviation stakeholders such as airlines and concessionaires in the airport to organise a conference to address the issue.

“You are all aware that customer service is zero in many sectors of the economy, especially in the aviation industry.

“As an insider, we know about this and even the Consumer Protection Council has raised alarm about the complaints that they are receiving.

“We are taking it upon ourselves to seek for partners that would help us put up a major aviation conference that will talk and proffer solutions to the challenge.

“We are inviting agencies like the CPC, ServiCom, all aviation stakeholders, all international and local airlines, all concessionaires around the airport.

“Most of this customer issues happen through concessionaires and airlines and we are expecting that the conference will address that,’’ he said.

Okosun said that the institute was determined to professionalise logistics and transport services in the aviation sector by bringing more aviation workers and service providers into its fold.

He said that many station managers of airlines were yet to identified with CILT, lamenting that many of them lacked basic understanding of customer service delivery in the aviation sector.

“I wish that all the station managers of all the airlines agree to be members of CILT.

“In the airline industry, one thing that happens is that every morning before airlines start their operation, station and duty managers always have meeting with their members of staff.

“If we are able to bring all of them on board and they now know about this service delivery, you can see that they can translate it into their members of staff and the traveling public will enjoy their services.

“Some of the station managers are being brought from other backgrounds to come and manage airline business and they have no idea apart from buying tickets, put them on the plane,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the institute had embarked on aggressive sensitisation campaign to MDAs on the need to have their logistics and transport staff become professionals to be able to deliver effective service.