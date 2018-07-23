…As Body Slams APC Factional Chairman

A group under the platform of Rivers Professionals For Wike has flayed the factional leader of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Ojukaye flag-Amachree over his comments and accusations against the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike of alleged mass acquisition of wealth.

Coordinator of the group and member, representing Asari-Toru Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Inemi George dismissed the insinuations as a display of “crass ignorance on the part of the embattled APC leader.

He said the APC in Rivers State is rejected by the people and as such resorts to crude measures of undermining the “good works of Governor Wike in Rivers State”.

It pointed out that the Governor, as a true Rivers man and patriot, has the right to develop his home town on his personal and communal capacity.

The group stated that such attribute was better than “building mansions in foreign lands and allowing your home town to wallow in squalor”.

It said the Wike-led administration has been adjudged by critical stakeholders as the most impactful in project conceptualisation and execution in the state.

The group vowed to explore the opportunities provided by the Wike administration to promote economic growth in the state.

It called on the people of the state to key into Wike’s developmental vision for the state to ensure speedy development.

Taneh Beemene