Fresh Zamfara Attacks Claim 30, Seven Missing …FG Doing Nothing To Secure Lives, Says Secondus

Suspected armed bandits have killed, at least, 30 people in fresh attacks on five villages of Gidan Goga district in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In May, this year, at least, 30 people were killed by suspected armed bandits and cattle rustlers in attack on Malikawa village in the same district.

Residents told newsmen that the armed bandits stormed the villages of Sakkida, Farin Zare, Orawa, Gyadde and Sabon Gari villages on motorbikes firing at residents, killing people and carting away cows.

“We have buried 26 so far and we are still scouting for other bodies in the bush. Some of the residents were trapped on their farms and got killed. For the first time women were among those shot dead,” a resident, Makau Ali said.

He said the whereabouts of seven persons was not known adding that they might be drown trying to cross a river in their effort to escape the carnage.

“Seven persons were killed in Sakkida, 4 in Farin Zare, 8 in Orawa, 7 in Gyadde and 4 were shot dead in Sabon Gari while 7 were declared missing,” he said.

However, the police in the state said three people were killed in Sakkida and Gyadde villages adding that they had stopped further attacks after engaging the bandits.

The Zamfara State Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, said a joint police and military team responded swiftly to the distress call and on arrival, the bandits fled after killing three persons.

Shehu added that the command also foiled a bandit attack on Dangebe Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said a gang of armed bandits/cattle rustlers went to the community with intent to attack and rustle cows from the villagers.

“The tactical teams of the command engaged the bandits in a gun battle which forced them to beat a retreat back to the forest with possible gun wounds and 171 cows were recovered during the operation,” he said.

“The entire axis has been subjected to coordinated bush combing to enable us effect the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act”, he added.