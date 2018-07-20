Federal Character: Senate To Probe Buhari’s Appointments

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committee on Federal Character to probe all appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari, to establish alleged lopsidedness or otherwise.

The decision of the Senate followed a point or order raised by the Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu, alleging that Buhari’s appointments were focused more on a particular region of Nigeria.

Ekweremadu was reacting to a letter from President Buhari seeking Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, as chairman, Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as well as six others.

After the President of the Senate read the letter, Ekweremadu immediately raised a point of Order to challenge the appointments, saying that most of the appointments of the current administration were not in line with the Federal Character Principle.

According to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the federal character principle stipulates: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few state or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies”.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, who supported Ekweremadu’s point of order, argued that the appointments of the current administration had been so lopsided and favouring a particular region of the country

Also relying on a point of order, the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, countered the DSP’s allegation, saying that he should look at all other appointments before jumping into such conclusions.