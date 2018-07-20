Ayade Commissions Healthcare Facility In Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has commissioned ultra-modern primary healthcare facility in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state to cater for the health need of mothers and babies to stem maternal and infant mortality.

The State Deputy Governor, now acting Governor of the state, Prof. Ivara Esu, who represented Governor Ayade at the commissioning ceremony of the project stated that the facility was part of the initiatives of the Ayade / Esu’s promise to put an end to child/ maternal death which was almost assuming an alarming rate due to absence of standard health care delivery facility in the area.

The governor averred that the facility located at the Government Technical College, Efut Ekondo, / Ward 12 in Calabar South Local Government of the state was a way by present administration to scale up quality and standard health care delivery services to residents of the area and charged every one residing in the area to make regular visits to the facility whenever there was need.

While addressing the crowd the state governor told the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) that part of the policy thrust of the Ayade/Ivara Esu administration was to prioritise good and quality health care delivery service to the people of the state and called on HLGA to see it as a duty to join forces with the state government for construction of more primary health care centres across the state.

He lamented that out of the 29 Primary Health Centres in Calabar South only eight were situated in government property with the rest operating in private property and lauded the people of Calabar South for joining hands with the state government in the revitalisation of healthcare delivery services in the state and praised the health team for the stride.

Earlier, the state Director- General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu said she was happy that government redoubled its effort to ensure that the project came to fruition within a short period.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar