The police in Lagos have arrested a 27-year-old man, Destiny Otubambo for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and buying exotic cars, phones and other valuables with false bank transfers.
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal confirmed the arrest to newsman last Monday at Ikeja, advising business owners to be wary of fake bank transfers.
According to Edgal, on May 12, the suspect allegedly approached a phone retailer at Ikota Shopping Complex, Lekki, Ajah Lagos.
“He introduced himself as Mr Adeleke, a legal practitioner and requested for a Techno Camon X-pro phone valued at N77,500. He claimed he was cashless and wished to pay through telephone transfer the total sum of N377,500.
“He was given the account details to which the said amount should be credited. After few minutes, he claimed he had credited the said sum.
“To prove he had, he showed a debit alert from Zenith account number 2110746005, titled, Destiny Ayo Adeleke.
Police Arrest Fake Lawyer For Theft, Impersonation
The police in Lagos have arrested a 27-year-old man, Destiny Otubambo for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and buying exotic cars, phones and other valuables with false bank transfers.