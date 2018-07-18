Commissioner Promises Sustenance On Agric Road Map

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Ebonyi State, Mr Ikechukwu Nwobo, has pledged to sustain the roadmap for the development of agricultural sector in the state.

Nwobo said this at the meeting he held with the staff and management of the ministry on his assumption of duty in Abakaliki, yesterday.

Nwobo, a two-time former majority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, replaced Chief Moses Ogodoali.

The appointment of Nwobo was the third since the inception of the Umahi-led administration.

Nwobo told the staff and management of the ministry that he was on a ‘rescue mission’ there.

He advised the workers to redouble their efforts to achieve the state government’s programme on food sufficiency, revenue generation and agro-based employment.

He said that the new leadership in the ministry would sustain and improve on the existing road map.

This would help to develop the agricultural sector and boost food sufficiency and agro-based industrial development in Ebonyi.

“We are on a rescue mission. We are here to ensure that the roadmap initiated by the state governor to boost agricultural development and increase food sufficiency, revenue generation is sustained and improved upon.

“The efforts of every member of staff will be needed as we strategise to meet this goal in order to achieve the mandate of the ministry.

“We are going to run an open door policy and we will be open to constructive ideas, suggestions and any other inputs that will help us to move the ministry forward.

“We will create strategies and develop programmes that will guide the leadership.

“And this will involve meetings with critical stakeholders in the ministry and we are counting on the support of everyone to succeed in the task,” Nwobo said.

Nwobo, until his appointment, was the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Umahi on Power and Renewable Energy.

