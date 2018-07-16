Speak Out Against Dictatorial Tendencies, Wike Tells Clerics

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Christian clerics to speak out against the dictatorial tendencies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

The governor said that keeping quiet at this critical point would not augur well for the growth of the country.

Speaking during the 10th Memorial Anniversary of late Bishop Samuel Onyuku Elenwo at the State Ecumenical Centre, Abonnema Wharf Road, Port Harcourt, Wike urged clerics to pay more attention to the political developments in the country.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers State governor said all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political persuasions must stand up for the people.

He regretted the killings of Christians in different parts of the North.

The governor urged the security agencies to work towards stopping the killings.

Commenting on the life and times of former Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, late Bishop Samuel Onyuku Elenwo, Wike said that he made quality contributions to the development of the church.

The governor said that the capacity crowd at the State Ecumenical Centre was a confirmation that Bishop Elenwo dutifully served the people of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of a commemorative book on the Bishop and the launching of the Bishop Samuel Onyuku Elenwo Foundation.