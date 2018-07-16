Of Blood And Ambition

Put we our quarrel to the will of heaven; who, when they see the hours ripe on earth, will rain hot vengeance on offenders’ heads-Gaunt, in King Richard II.

Vilification and demonisation of opponents have not been known to be appropriate means to resolve issues; rather, such antics result in further recriminations and the polarization of the people. Human ambition and conceit have often been at the root of conflicts and issues that plunge nations into bloodshed.

The time has come for Nigerians to have the courage to admit that some cold war has been brewing in the country.

Without waiting for the verdict of history, credit must be given to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for his memorable statement: “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”.

Without recounting the intrigues and shenanigans connected with the dislodgement of his presidency, one would have thought that the Jonathan philosophy would be a national value.

The use of check list to compare which administration or party has had a less or greater bloodshed in Nigeria, cannot be described as a nice gesture. Current bloodshed in the country points towards the gratification of personal or hidden agenda, and as such, the basis for comparison does not arise. Rather, the relevant issue is to examine or look for the motive behind the current mayhem.

Investigators place more emphasis on the motive behind a crime, rather than the modus operandi in the commission of the crime. To understand the motive or motives behind the current mayhem in Nigeria, it is necessary to examine some antecedents. From the widespread clamour for introduction of Sharia Law in Nigeria, followed by the aggression of Boko Haram terrorist groups, we now have mass slaughter of people by armed herdsmen.

Can there be any doubt about the possible motive behind current events? If more evidence is needed, then, the location and victims of the attacks would provide adequate information. The Nigerian situation gets more worrisome when one considers the actions or inactions on the part of authorities that should take appropriate actions when actions are called for.

In a situation of perplexity or mass anxiety, it would be most appropriate to re-examine and re-evaluate the patterns of activity and the platform of operations. Nigerians have expressed a strong desire for a restructuring of the polity, in the interest of peaceful co-existence and posterity. For such mass expression to be described as reflecting “parochial” interests, is a most insensitive statement to emanate from a leader.

Has it not dawned on the consciousness of Nigerian leaders that the nation is in a state of anxiety? This is apart from the obvious fact that a large population of Nigerians are quite hungry and angry also. Are there no security agencies and advisers who can give accurate and unbiased reports to our leaders on the true state of the country? When State spin doctors resort to propaganda and mendacity, this sends a sad message that the masses are buffoons.

There is serious anxiety in the land, or at least, in some sections of the country. The situation is more worrisome when there is a suspicion that religion is becoming an instrument of political engineering. If no one has expressed this opinion in the open so far, let this article be a hint that such anxiety is brewing in Nigeria. The situation demands more than window-dressing and mendacity or intimidation, using cattle.

Without rolling out statistics and facts that would definitely irritate some quarters, let us use a common idiom that action speaks louder than words. Having been told that armed herdsmen that kill people are not Nigerians, can we also be told that Boko Haran terrorists have not transformed into killer herdsmen? How did herdsmen come about carrying prohibited firearms which are purportedly used to defend cattle from those who steal cattle? Are there no cases of deliberate provocations?

Can priests and worshippers in churches engage in or become “cattle thieves”, warranting their being killed? Who are the sponsors of Boko Haran terrorists and killer herdsmen? Is it “hate speech” to suggest that there are groups and organisations whose scheming and ambitions place human blood as of less value than their goals? Are such goals confined to safety of cattle alone?

There is a difference between cold blooded, organised mass slaughter and killing in self defence. Where human ambition overrides the sanctity of human life, then there is a need to listen to Dr Goodluck Jonathan: “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigeria”.

Consult Macbeth also!

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize