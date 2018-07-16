Rotary Club of Kaduna has warned that unless more Nigerians adhere to child spacing, the country’s population could hit 400 million by 2050. Statistics by experts show that by2040, Nigeria’s population growth would have quadruplewithout commensurate amenities and employment to sustain it.
Speaking in Kaduna to mark the World Population Day, the President of Kaduna Rotary Club, Rotarian Momoh Omokhigho, lamented that the country was already being weighed down by several socio-economic woes by its current population.
This year’s World Population Day is held under theme, ‘Family Planning is a Human Right’. According to the Rotarian President, 86 million Nigerians out of an estimated population of 200 million people are living in poverty with poverty growing exponentially. “To set the tone for this year’s event, let us ponder on the maternal mortality ratio which is 8.21 deaths per 1000 live births”, he said. Infant mortality ratio is 29 deaths per 1000 live births.
Nigeria’s Population To Hit 400m By 2050 – Rotary President
