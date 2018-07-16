2019: Obasanjo Needed To Rescue Nigeria, PDP Leaders Insist …As Party Apologises To Ex-President

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus says former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has forgiven the sins of the party against him and has decided to lead the party to victory in 2019.

Secondus told newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with Obasanjo at his Presidential Library complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last Saturday, that: “We have done everything that is supposed to be done. We have done right and Baba in his kindness has extended his forgiveness, so, we are happy that Baba would be seen to lead us and he has graciously said that he was going to lead us.”

The PDP national chairman said he is extremely glad to be part of the process to come with the party committees from Abuja to meet with Obasanjo.

He described Obasanjo as the root of democracy and they have to go back to him.

According to Secondus, “I feel extremely glad and I believe we are honoured to be part of this process. It is colourful to have come outside Abuja to meet our Baba of modern democracy in Nigeria. First and foremost we are going back to our root in democracy because that is our root.

“Thank God we have good followers to follow and lead for the betterment of ‘One Nigeria’.

“The unity that existed in this nation before this administration is what we want for a better living for all Nigerians,” Secondus stated.

In his speech, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Jubril Wali, confirmed to newsmen that Obasanjo has agreed to lead the party for the 2019 election.

“He is our leader. Obasanjo is a national leader; he is a father of the nation. We came to consult with him. Baba (Obasanjo) is no longer in PDP but he is still the father of the nation, so I believe that regardless of the political party, his direction is needed now. He is really needed now to rescue Nigeria.