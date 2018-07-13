Wike, Leading Others In Support Of Security Agencies – Okah

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah says Governor Nyesom Wike is leading other governors in the country in assisting security agencies.

Barrister Okah, who said this during a courtesy call by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Rivers State on him, said the feat had made the state a leading investment destination in the country.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the recent flag-off of construction of another train of Indorama, the leading fertilizer producers in the country, in Eleme by the Senate President was an indication that the state was safe for investments.

He also described the Neighbourhood Watch Security Agency as the best thing that had happened to the people, stressing that by this development, Governor Wike had proven “he is people-oriented and identifies with them”.

The commissioner also described the PCRC as a bridge between the people and the police and however, said, every hands must be on deck to change the narratives about the state.

He also commended the committee for its forth-coming security summit, promising that the ministry would partner with them.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Committee, Chief Casca Ogosu said the PCRC was in his office to seek his assistance for its Security Summit which comes up from the 23rd to 24th of October 2018 in Port Harcourt.

He said the summit which had the theme: “My Security, My Life” would draw security experts from across the country.

According to him, the summit will be used to showcase the various achievements of Governor Wike, stressing that “part of the activities lined up for the event will include inspection of some of the numerous projects commissioned by the governor”,.