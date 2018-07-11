Police Disrupt Peace Corps Anniversary Celebration

Armed riot policemen, yesterday, disrupted a rally and press briefing organised by the Peace Corps of Nigeria to mark its 20th anniversary in Abuja.

The policemen fired tear gas canisters at the PCN members and journalists as everyone scampered for safety.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Corps leadership had addressed a press conference at its old office in Gwarimpa.

The PCN members and journalists thereafter moved on a peaceful rally to its headquarters at Jabi which had been sealed off for some time by the police, for another round of briefing.

But as they were about commencing the programme, a detachment of riot policemen arrived the premises and started shooting tear gas into the midst of the crowd which included Peace Corps personnel, civil society groups, and journalists.

Though no casualty has been confirmed, several civil society activists and journalists were said to have been injured in the process.