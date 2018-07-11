NLC Pickets MTN Office In Maiduguri

The Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has closed down MTN Nigeria in Maiduguri over alleged insensitivity to workers welfare.

The picketing of MTN offices started last Monday nationwide to address the company’s penchant for engaging casual workers thereby denying them their privileges.

The Borno NLC Vice Chairman, Alhaji Bulama Abiso, last Monday said that all congresses leaders were directed to mobilise their members to participate in the protest.

“The reasons are insensitivity to workers welfare and contract employment of MTN across the country, which must be stopped.

“Our workers are not slaves; they must be made permanent staff.

“For instance in Borno, there are over one million subscribers of MTN but with only two permanent staff in all offices; the rest are on three months renewable agreement.

“This is very much gross insensitivity to the workers welfare in the country”, he noted.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress deems it fit to do the picketing. And if MTN refuses to comply, we will wait for the directive of our national body for further action.

“We are here today and we will be here for the next two days to ensure it complies with our demands.

The whole MTN offices in Borno will not be allowed to continue operating until they address this insensitivity,” he said.