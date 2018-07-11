NAFDAC To Arrest, Prosecute Fake Insecticide Producers In PH

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it would arrest and prosecute any businessman in the state who indulges in faking genuine NAFDAC registered products.

The State Coordinator NAFDAC, Chinelo Ejeh stated this in Port Harcourt shortly after a successful raid and mop up of fake “read a dream” insecticide in the state capital.

Ejeh said “the raid was sequel to a tip-off, which made NAFDAC officials to swing to action and visited some parts of Port Harcourt metropolis, including Mile I Market, Diobu, and hawkers along Aba Road”.

NAFDAC, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, South-South, Cyril Monye, and made available to The Tide, noted that the fake insecticide was a clone of the original, but with questionable active ingredients which is foamy and watery, while the original product is imported and registered by CU-BAS Int’l Nig Ltd.

The agency said one of the arrested hawkers at Igwuruta, Road, Rumukurushi, was caught with 110 cartons of the product worth two million naira (N2m), discovered in a two-bed room apartment.

NAFDAC also said further investigations led to the arrest of one Ebuka Ugwuanyi, who claimed to be working for his master based in Aba, Abia State.

The statement declared that fake products of the insecticide has been evacuated to NAFDAC zonal office in Port Harcourt. The Agency reiterated its readiness to arrest illegal producers and counterfeiters of the genuine products in the state.

Chinedu Wosu