ASEA Boss Lists Gains Of African Capital Market Confab

The President of African

Securities Exchange Association (ASEA), Mr Oscar Onyema has said that the 2018 African Capital Market Conference would bring real-world solutions to key issues facing the African Continent economically.

The President, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in a statement made available to The Tide said that the 22nd Annual ASEA conference, which Nigeria will host at Oriental Hotel, Lagos would bring together global subject matter experts, exchange, business, thought leaders and investors within the capital market ecosystem.

Oscar noted that the speaker at the conference reflect the multi-faceted nature of the “economic industry, emerging technologies, sustainability and more”.

He said the the experts at the conference are expected to discuss burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness, emerging technologies and inclusive growth within the broader perspectives of sustainability and more.

The discussion area would cover; “Great growth, Redefining Business Models, FinTech for Africa ‘Driving Innovation and Efficiency in the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Galvanising Domestic Finance for the SDGs in Africa among others”.

ASEA President said that the two-day conference would feature over 60 distinguished speakers and panelists, from around the globe including senior policy makers and keynote speakers like, Dr Akinwunmi Adesin, President, African Development Bank, Ms Arunma Oteh, Vice President and treasurer, World Bank, Ms Kemi Adeosun, Hon Minister of Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Capital among others.

He commended the level of encouragement received as the host of the flagship of the conference, adding that registration is now open via the dedicated conference website at www.asea-ngx2018.com.