Volleyball Championship: NVBF Invites 40 Players For Trials

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has invited 40 players for national trials ahead of the African Nations Volleyball Championships.

The federation’s Secretary-General, Maikano Adamu, told newsmen last Friday in Abuja that the trials would begin from July 9 to July 13 in Kaduna.

He said that the 40 players were made up of 20 U-21 men and 20 U-20 women.

Adamu said that the men would be preparing for the African Nations Men’s Volleyball Championship slated to hold in Abuja from September 10 to September 20.

He said that the women would prepare for the African Nations Women’s Volleyball Championship holding from August 24 to September 3 in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to him, the trials is open to players who were born on January 1, 2000 or after for the women championship.

“While for the men’s championship, the trials is open to players born on January 1, 1999 or after,’’ Adamu said.