FRSC To Recruit 4,650 Personnel

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi says the corps will recruit additional 4,650 officers and procure new logistics vehicles to improve road safety management in the country.

Oyeyemi disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the corps will employ the best in road safety management in the second part of the year.

“”For the second part of the year, we are going to put in our best, deploy more resources and logistics as we know that budget has been signed by the president.

“”We have commenced the processes, for us to inject more vehicles, patrol van, ambulances and bikes that will enable us work more and strengthen our operations.

“In the next few months we should be able to procure all these items and we are also injecting additional personnel of about 4,650 to the system.

“This is unprecedented in the history of the corps and we appreciate this from the president,” he said.

The corps marshal said that FRSC was ready to justify what the government had done adding that the corps would work hard to achieve its mandate.

The FRSC boss said that the corps was working towards having zero fatalities on the road which was the primary goal of the agency.