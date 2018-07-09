Cleric Wants Increased Efforts To Arrest Killings

Senior Pastor, Family Worship Centre, FWC, Abuja Pastor Sarah Omakwu has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify effort in arresting the killings in some parts of the country.

Omakwu made the appeal in her sermon entitled “Fear Not’’, yesterday during post Mid-year thanksgiving organised by the church with the them, “Black thanksgiving’’.

The cleric expressed concern over the herders/farmers crises and stressed to restore peace to the country.

Omakwu who read from Isaiah 41:10, admonishesd Christians: “Fear not, for I am with thee, be not dismayed for I am thy God, I will strengthen thee I will help thee”.

She called on Nigerians to have hope in the restoration of peace to dark spots and continue to pray for the peace of the land rather than exercising fear in their dealings.

Omakwu reminded the people that fear could make people do illogical things.

She advised those contemplating to leave the country to drop the idea, adding “if we all decide to run, even America will not be able to contain us.”