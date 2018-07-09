Attract Projects, Not Protests To Rivers, PDP Chief Tells Dakuku

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara, has called on the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside to embarrass the people of the oil-rich state with projects rather than make-believe protest and unwarranted inflammatory comments to score cheap political points.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt in an interview, Fubara challenged Dr Peterside to show how many projects he was able to attract from the APC-led federal government since assumption of office as NIMASA boss.

The Opobo-born political gladiator noted that Governor Nyesom Wike had touched the lives of many Rivers residents within the past three years of his administration in the state.

The PDP image-maker explained that time had gone when people are deceived by the Abuja-based politicians on project delivery, noting that the government of Chief Wike has more than one project completed or on-going in each of the 23 local government areas of the state.

He, however, called on the electorate in the state to shun politicians who had no conscience, but are seeking relevance through the back door by attempting to turn the state into the theatre of protest and childish political comments.

According to him, “Rivers people are tired of listening to empty promises, where none of these so-called politicians in APC were able to attract people-oriented development projects to the state rather are bent on causing division through protest. The people for now are wiser today than yesterday and therefore need not such deceptive tendencies”.

On the forth-coming elections, Fubara admonished voters in the state to continue to queue behind Governor Nyesom Wike, whom he said, had what it takes to govern the state in the next four years instead of voting for those he described as “Political mediocre in the corridors of power on platter of gold”.

“It is high time eligible voters in the state became wiser than before and ensure that the PDP-led government in Rivers State which had avalanche of development projects in the 23 local government areas under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike deserved another opportunity come 2019 to enable him consolidate on his lofty achievements”.

Bethel Toby